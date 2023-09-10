Trailer Kills Engineering Student, Injure 2 As FUT Students Protest In Minna

A 200-level Electrical Engineering student of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, identified as Azeez has been killed by a trailer.

The accident occurred at the Main campus gate at Gidan Kwano when three students on a motorcycle were hit by the trailer on Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitness report has it that the trailer rammed over the late Azeez who was confirmed dead after he was rushed to the Minna General Hospital.

Findings have it that the late Azeez lost his mother last week and had just returned from the burial on Friday and lost his life on Sunday.

Another student according to the report is in critical condition as he is currently battling with his life at the General Hospital, while the third student who is in a stable condition however sustained multiple external injuries and is currently being attended to.

Aggrieved students protested the incident and blocked the Minna-Bida road along Gidan Kwano.