Trailer Crash Disrupts Morning Traffic On Lekki-Epe Expressway

A lone trailer accident caused significant disruption on the Lekki-Epe Expressway early Thursday morning after the vehicle lost control and veered onto the median near the NNPC Imole Alafia area, adjacent to Beachwood Estate.

According to a report shared by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on its X handle at 6:45 a.m., the fully loaded trailer spilled its contents across the road inward Epe, prompting authorities to implement a contraflow to ease the resulting traffic congestion.

The trailer’s head has since been towed to a nearby layby, while efforts by the haulage company are underway to trans-load the spilled cargo.

Traffic officers remain on-site to coordinate traffic flow and ensure the safety of motorists.

Commuters heading toward Epe are advised to exercise caution and anticipate delays as cleanup operations continue.