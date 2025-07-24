New Telegraph

July 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Trailer Crash Disrupts…

Trailer Crash Disrupts Morning Traffic On Lekki-Epe Expressway

A lone trailer accident caused significant disruption on the Lekki-Epe Expressway early Thursday morning after the vehicle lost control and veered onto the median near the NNPC Imole Alafia area, adjacent to Beachwood Estate.

According to a report shared by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on its X handle at 6:45 a.m., the fully loaded trailer spilled its contents across the road inward Epe, prompting authorities to implement a contraflow to ease the resulting traffic congestion.

The trailer’s head has since been towed to a nearby layby, while efforts by the haulage company are underway to trans-load the spilled cargo.

Traffic officers remain on-site to coordinate traffic flow and ensure the safety of motorists.

Commuters heading toward Epe are advised to exercise caution and anticipate delays as cleanup operations continue.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

CBN Tennis: Mohammed Leads Q’Finals Flight
Read Next

NBBF Names 12 D’Tigress Squad For Women’s Afrobasket 2025