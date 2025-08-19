Trailblazing Doyin Abiola

It takes a determined woman to break barriers and that was exactly what Doyin Abiola did when she emerged as pioneer Editor of the National Concord in 1980, thus becoming the first Nigerian woman to edit a national daily newspaper. When Doyin Aboaba graduated with a degree in English from the University of Ibadan, many expected her to end up in the classroom as a teacher.

However, she chose journalism, heading to Sketch newspapers, as a reporter. Some of her colleagues must have reminded her of her handicap, as a non-professional. What they forgot was that the man who made journalism colourful during the years of colonialism, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, did not possess a degree in the profession.

That did not stop his West African Pilot from winning the hearts of the people, through writers like Gabriel Fagbure, a product of Regent Polytechnic London and Adolphus Kofi Blankson, an alumnus of La Salle University, Chicago. West African Pilot would go on to employ Abdul Karim Disu, the first Nigerian to earn a Journalism degree.

He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, in 1943. That was the year Doyin was born. Tony Enahoro, who left King’s College, Lagos in 1942, was by 1946, Associate Editor of the West African Pilot.

Doyin’s love for the pen took her to the United States to study Journalism, as a post graduate student. When she returned, Daily Times employed her as Features Writer. She later rose to the position of Features Editor. Normally, that post is positioned some higher up.

Adagogo Jaja, who was Daily Times Features Editor in 1960, was made Acting Editor in 1961, and confirmed as Editor, Sunday Times, in 1962. Ikpehare AigImoukhuede, a graduate of the University of Ibadan, moved from Features Editor, to Sunday Times Editor, in two years. Doyin had her eyes up.

It was that ambition that took her to New York University to earn a Ph.D. in Communications and Political Science. The management of Daily Times found a place for her on the Editorial Board. In that position, it was going to be difficult for her to edit a title.

Some of the men who made it in the Times group, fine professionals, were not university graduates. Alhaji Babatunde Jose appointed Chairman, in 1968, rose from the ranks as a Technical Trainee in 1941, to Political Correspondent between 1948 and 1952, Editor, 1957 and Managing Director, in 1962. When Chief Obafemi Awolowo was at the Times in 1934 as a Reporter in Training, he had not qualified as a lawyer.

Doyin dazzled the industry when she set up the first Saturday newspaper in the country, Weekend Concord. It was a soft sell, a deviation from the usual hard news

However, that experience helped him in setting up the Nigerian Tribune. He employed Alade Odunewu, a graduate of Regent Street Polytechnic, London as Editor. By 1953, Lateef Jakande had crossed over to the Tribune as Editor, from Daily Service. A year later, he was appointed Managing Director.

Perhaps, if Doyin was a man, she would have gone beyond the Editorial Board of the Daily Times, to edit one of the titles. Odunewu had moved from Ibadan to Lagos and edited two titles before rising to Editor-inChief. She was in Ibadan before relocating to Lagos.

What Odunewu had in experience was nearly what Doyin had in qualifications. It took Chief Moshood Abiola for Doyin’s breakthrough to come on. When Concord newspapers hit the stands in 1980, Doyin was given the job of Editor, Daily. It was a welldeserved position not simply because she got married to Abiola.

The pioneer Managing Director of Concord, Prince Henry Odukomaiya, came from the Times group. He was Deputy Editor in 1964 and Editor in 1969. Doyin stepped into Odukomaiya’s shoes as Managing Director in 1986. The shoes looked big to critics but by 1988, Doyin had settled down comfortably and kept the flag flying even higher.

When Odukomaiya was given the job of pioneer Managing Director, Champion newspapers in 1988, journalism gained, as a former Daily Times Reporter and her Editor, sat on the same pedestal as Managing Directors of two of the country's leading newspaper houses.

Her ability to spot and utilise talent showed, with the appointment of Mike Awoyinfa, erstwhile Features Editor to edit the new title and Dimgba Igwe, as Assistant Editor. Doyin made a point by looking at her past where, as Features Editor, she could not make it to the top as title Editor. Lifting Awoyinfa could have been a soothing balm. How right the woman was. Weekend Concord became the fastest selling newspaper.

That Doyin touch remained. Awoyinfa and Igwe’s mark caused Chief Orji Kalu to hire the duo, as Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director respectively, when he set up the Sun newspapers in 2002. Credit to Doyin Abiola, more women continue to edit national newspapers and stand tall as Managing Directors. Today there are Publishers like Comfort Obi and Angela Emeuwa.