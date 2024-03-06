Trail-blazing strides of Tunji-Ojo as Interior minister

It is a general belief that the most outstanding amongst the ministerial appointees of President Bola Tinubu is undoubtedly the Interior Minister, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. The outstanding performance of the minister of Interior has also been acknowledged and even commended by the president. Tunji-Ojo was recently commended by the president for his transformative efforts in the areas of resolving the issue of passport issuance as well as repositioning the activities of the Nigeria Immigration Service. The encouraging remarks of President Tinubu has been deemed necessary as it underscored the giant strides of Tunji-Ojo and equally seen as a catalyst that is capable of spurring the Interior Minister to surpass himself.

In a little above seven months of being inaugurated as the nation’s Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo has done enough to stand as a beacon of hope in the administration of President Tinubu. He has also redefined service delivery, in addition to rekindled optimism in the hearts of many hitherto disillusioned Nigerians. The accomplished business and management executive has simply done enough as a minister in a few months to convince the Nigerian nation that work is truly possible. To the admiration of all upon his assumption of office as Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo had swiftly initiated a strategic overhaul of the Ministry of Interior and its affiliated agencies. He has therefore set a new standard for optimal service delivery in all agencies of the ministry. He has also in a few months brought relief to all citizens that desire to obtain Nigerian passports at home and abroad. He has commendably leveraged on innovative technology to resolve the seemingly unresolved crisis of the issuance of Nigerian passports and visas. The 41-year-old graduate of Electronics and Communication Engineering from London Metropolitan University hit the ground running upon assuming office as the Interior Minister. He promptly ordered and ensured the swift clearance of a staggering 204,332 passports backlog by the Nigeria Immigration Service in just three weeks. This feat was nonetheless a record breaking performance by the Nigeria Immigration Service in its 60 years of existence. Meanwhile, this issue of passports backlog had remained a national embarrassment to Nigeria, up until it was resolved through the Midas touch of Tunji-Ojo.

The effort of Tunji-Ojo also demonstrated efficiency as well as restoration of faith in the responsiveness of Nigerian governmental agencies. The ICT expert went a step higher to simplify the process of obtaining a Nigerian passport with the unveiling of enhanced e-passport facilities in key Nigerian embassies across Europe and in North America. This initiative equally underscores the commitment of Tunji-Ojo to a marked improvement in service delivery and capabilities for Nigerian citizens in the diaspora. This effort has also placed Nigeria in a good stead as a global leader in diplomatic efficiency. In a manner that is unprecedented, the forward thinking Tunji-Ojo had introduced user-friendly eplatforms for visa processing in the nation’s embassies across the world. This innovative effort allows for passport photo uploads via the portal of Nigeria Immigration Service. The technological reform has likewise simplified bureaucratic processes and also fostered an efficiently connected global community More so, the reform equally promises greater accessibility for Nigerians. The master’s degree holder in Digital Communication and Networking has also proven his exceptional qualities with the installation of e-Gates across all the five international airports in Nigeria. This effort also underscores the commitment of Tunji-Ojo to reducing human contact at the nation’s airports and ensuring seamless entry for Nigerians and international travellers. The initiative as lauded by President Bola Tinubu is envisioned to improve security at the nation’s airports and also elevates the standing of Nigeria on the global stage. The highly cerebral Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo had equally achieved a first of its kind release of 4,000 inmates from correctional centres across the nation. The minister seized the initiative to raise over N500 million through his strategic partnership with private sector players. The funds were efficiently deployed to secure the release of the inmates.

This effort has indeed underscored the commitment of the minister to the transformation of the Nigerian criminal justice system, ensuring social justice and rehabilitation of inmates. Another applaudable achievement of Tunji-Ojo as Nigerian Interior minister was his spirited advocacy for commensurate salaries for the personnel of Nigerian paramilitary agencies. He is likewise working towards the establishment of a pension board for various paramilitary agencies. The minister has not only shown his commitment to improved welfare for the personnel of Nigerian paramilitary agencies, he is equally committed to fostering a supportive working environment for personnel that are still in active service. There is no doubt that Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has distinguished himself as a high flying performer who has repositioned the agencies in the Interior Ministry for better, improved and efficient service delivery. He has equally put measures in place to significantly alleviate the frustration of Nigerians as far as service delivery by the Nigeria Immigration Service is concerned. It is not surprising therefore, that Tunji-Ojo has been having a bumper harvest of awards in appreciation of his exceptional performance as Interior minister. He has in the last few months been honoured with Man of the Year 2023 by several national newspapers and organisations. The latest of this plethora of awards is the Leadership Newspaper Public Service Person of The Year 2023. In spite of the intimidating performance of TunjiOjo, he is not showing any sign of slowing down or resting on his oars. Rather, the seasoned business executive is steadily itching to break new grounds and attain next level achievements. The visionary leadership quality of the minister has manifestly created a new picture of Nigeria where dedication, innovation and positive change have combined to birth a new order. The transformative strides of the minister are already paving ways for a strategically repositioned and efficient system. Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has thus far deployed uncommon brilliance and innovation to oversee the activities of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Civil Defence, Corrections, Immigration and Fire Service Board (CDCIFB). The best of the young man is yet to come as he still has a lot of value to add to the Nigerian system.