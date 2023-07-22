Tragic Loss In Anambra As Generator Fumes Claim 4 Lives In One Family

A tragic accident that occurred on Wednesday in Anambra State claimed the lives of a couple and their two children.

New Telegraph learnt that the incident happened at their residence in the Nkwele Ezunaka area of Onitsha as a result of inhaling generator fumes.

It was learned that the family and an apprentice died on Wednesday after breathing in toxic fumes from a generator.

According to reports, the man arranged for the family to move to their new home after his wife reportedly recently had a kid as a surprise gift for her.

Sources, according to newsmen confirmed that it was the family’s first night in their new residence, adding that only the four-day-old baby survived the tragic incident.

The incident was revealed when a friend, who was supposed to join them in the celebration that night but couldn’t meet up, went to the house and discovered that the doors were locked with the generator still on.

“The entire members of the family were in their new house celebrating when suddenly there was a power outage. The man put on the generator stationed on the verandah close to the bedroom.

“The celebration continued into the night before they all slept off and didn’t remember to switch off the generator. The next morning, a friend who was supposed to join them in the celebration but couldn’t meet up went to the deceased’s house only to discover that the doors were locked with the generator still running.

“After knocking for some time without response, he alerted other neighbours, who forced the door open and saw the lifeless bodies; it was only the four-day-old baby that survived.

“The wife and one of the daughters were still unconscious when they were rushed to the hospital, but efforts to resuscitate them, including placing them on oxygen, failed, and they were pronounced dead,” the publication quoted the source saying.

The Manager of St. Charles Borromeo Hospital, Onitsha, where the victims were rushed to, Rev. Fr. Izunna Okonkwo, confirmed that only the newborn baby survived.

The man of the house, identified only as Ifeanyi, reportedly hailed from Enugu State and was a trader at the Onitsha Bridge Head Market.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, told journalists that the police had yet to unravel the cause of the tragedy.

“The matter is still being investigated, and the details will be communicated as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he added.