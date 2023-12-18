Tragedy: Two Die In Alao-Akala’s Residence Fire Incident At Ogbomoso

Tragedy struck on Monday morning in the Ogbomoso residence of the late former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, as two occupants of the house died when fire razed parts of the house.

The incident at the Randa area of Ogbomoso was caused by an electricity power surge, New Telegraph, learnt.

The fire had been raging slowly in certain parts of the building since past 7 o’clock in the early morning until it was visibly noticed around 8.00 when the ceiling of the room in which the two dead females were sleeping caved in on them.

According to a source in Ogbomoso, “Actually, two persons died in the fire incident. They were females, though not biological children of the late Chief Alao-Akala.

“The fire had started very early in the morning, but nobody noticed it until the ceiling in the room where the victims and another were sleeping caved in.

“One of them escaped, but the hapless two were caught in the inferno with one dead in the room. The other was reportedly rescued and rushed to the BOWEN Hospital where he was later confirmed dead. Their bodies have been deposited at the morgue.

“The fire was massive, but the men of the Fire Service have put it out. It is quite unfortunate”, the source told New Telegraph.

The source added that One of the victims died instantly while the other one gave up the ghost at Bowen Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, where she was rushed to for medical attention.

A source in the house said that some political associates of the late former governor had been trooping in to commiserate with the family.