Tragedy Strikes Shagari As Seven Die In Canoe Accident

Share

A canoe accident in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State has claimed the lives of seven people. The victims were travelling from Gidan Husaini to Gwargawu village in Kambama ward when the incident occurred.

The Commissioner of Finance, Muhammadu Jabbi Shagari, condoled with the families of the deceased on behalf of the state government, describing the loss as a tragedy that affects not only Shagari, but the entire state and muslim community.

Shagari prayed for the souls of the departed, seeking forgiveness for their mistakes and paradise for them. He also advised water travellers to wear life jackets and cautioned canoe and boat operators against overloading to prevent future accidents.

Share