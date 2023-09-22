Tragedy Strikes In Osun Community As Gunmen Kill Nursing Mother

The residents of the Iba community, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State were under tension after gunmen killed a nursing mother simply identified as Khadija inside a bathroom.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday around 10:00 pm in the Oke Akute area of the ancient town.

New Telegraph learned that the assailants suddenly appeared and shot Khadija, who was nursing a three-months-old child while she was bathing.

Subsequently, she was rushed to a private hospital in the Iree community for treatment by her relatives but died on Thursday at the private hospital around 5 a.m.

The motives behind the killing are yet to be ascertained.

Speaking with our correspondent, a resident of the town, Sodiq Kehinde said the people of the ancient town are still in shock over the unfortunate incident.

Kehinde lamented that a similar incident occurred in the town five years ago, calling on security agencies to come to fish out the perpetrators.

When contacted, the Spokesperson of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun St.ate Command, Kehinde Adeleke confirmed the incident.

She said the investigation into the crime has commenced because the same occurrence happened five years ago in the area