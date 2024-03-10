Tragedy In Onitsha As 5-Storey Building Collapses

…Casualties Yet To Be Known.

Three weeks after a two-storey building collapsed at Ochanja Market killing at least five persons, a five-storey building collapsed on Sunday afternoon at Fegge in Onitsha South local government area of Anambra State.

Reports have it that the five-storey building was under construction when suddenly residents of the area heard the sound of a crack and then a loud sound and the two-storey building collapsed.

It is not clear if there were workers on site as was the case with the Ochanja Market episode but an eyewitness had it that there were human activities under the building two hours before it collapsed.

It is not clear at the moment if any casualties or deaths but according to the Secretary of Onitsha South local government area who spoke through the Transition Committee Chairman Chief Emeka Joseph Orji;

“An emergency rescue team has already been deployed to Cary out preliminary rescue activities with the assistance of security operatives in the area”

“We urge members of the public not to panic as the Onitsha South local government area is on the top of the moment,” he said.