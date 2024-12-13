Tragedy In Ondo As Man Sets Wife Ablaze, Commits Suicide

Share

A middle-aged man has set his estranged wife ablaze after which he took his own life in a tragic domestic incident in Ondo State.

The incident, which occurred two days ago, was confirmed by the Ondo State Police Command in a statement on its verified X handle.

According to the police, the man invited his estranged wife to their home under the pretence of retrieving her wardrobe.

Upon her arrival, he reportedly threatened to take his own life before locking them both inside the house.

He then doused the room with fuel, setting it ablaze with a lighter.

The man succumbed to the fire, while his wife suffered severe burns.

The statement from the police read: “Mr A was married to Mrs A, but along the line, they had issues that made them stay apart.

“Mr. A called Mrs. A to come over and carry a wardrobe.

“When she got to the house, he started with threats of killing himself but later locked the door so that both of them would die together.

“Mr A, with the aid of fuel and a lighter, set himself and Mrs A ablaze. Mr. A died on the spot while Mrs. A sustained major burns and, in less than 48 hours, was referred to a third hospital. Stay away from toxic partners.”

The police further advised the public to prioritize their safety and avoid toxic relationships.

The wife remains hospitalized, battling life-threatening injuries from the incident.

