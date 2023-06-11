New Telegraph

June 12, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Tragedy In Ondo…

Tragedy In Ondo As Five Drown In Boat Accident

 Ugbo-Nla, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.
This  tragedy involved five seafood trader who drowned and died when their boat capsized on the waterways.
New Telegraph learnt that, the incident occurred when victims were in transit to the market in the coastal community.
According to Benedict Orioye Gbayisemore, the National President of the Ondo State Fishermen Association of Nigeria (FAN), only one trader was rescued alive out of the six traders who were on the boat.

“Their boat capsized, and five of the travellers died, while only one person was rescued due to the use of a life jacket,” Gbayisemore disclosed.

He expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and relatives while reiterating the importance of life jackets for commuters on waterways.

Post Views: 143
Tags:

Read Previous

Umo Eno Sues For Peace, Appreciates God For Seamless Transition
Read Next

Properties Destroyed As Fire Razes Shopping Complex In Ekiti

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023