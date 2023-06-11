Tragedy In Ondo As Five Drown In Boat Accident

Ugbo-Nla, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.
This tragedy involved five seafood trader who drowned and died when their boat capsized on the waterways.
New Telegraph learnt that, the incident occurred when victims were in transit to the market in the coastal community.
According to Benedict Orioye Gbayisemore, the National President of the Ondo State Fishermen Association of Nigeria (FAN), only one trader was rescued alive out of the six traders who were on the boat.
“Their boat capsized, and five of the travellers died, while only one person was rescued due to the use of a life jacket,” Gbayisemore disclosed.
He expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and relatives while reiterating the importance of life jackets for commuters on waterways.
