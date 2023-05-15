Tragedy In Movie Industry As Another Nollywood Actor Dies

Barely 24 hours after the demise of the popular Yoruba actor, Murphy Afolabi, and veteran Nollywood star, Saint Obi which has thrown the Nigerian movie industry into mourning, another movie actor, Chikezie Uwazie was reportedly dead in the United States. Announcing the sad news, fellow colleague, Obey Etok Chima took to his Facebook and Instagram page, on Sunday night to drop the bombshell.

According to Chima, the actor died in the United States of America after undergoing a second brain surgery.

It was reported that the deceased was said to have left the country for the US about seven years ago in search of greener pastures.

New Telegraph gathered that Uwazie was one of the top leading stars of the Nollywood industry as far back as the 2000s.

Sharing the news of his demise on her Instagram and Facebook page, Chima wrote: “I can’t imagine am posting this. Chikezie Uwazie goneeeee. After a 2nd brain surgery. Gini na emezi.

“Am so shocked to get this news this evening. I just got this from our IMSU alumni platform. I thought you told me you were going to the States for greener pastures.

“You promised to come back some years back, but I didn’t see you. I can’t believe you are gone, but God knows best. Rest on Chyko”.

Before relocating to the USA, Uwazie featured in several Nollywood films, including “Musical Whispers”, a film on Autism produced by Ebele Okaro and directed by Bond Emeruwa.

He also featured in “Village Destroyer” alongside Osita Iheme, and Ugo Ugbor, and “Last Kiss”, where he acted alongside Emeka Ike, Ini Edo, Ejike Asiegbu and Mercy Johnson Okojie, among several other movies.