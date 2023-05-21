New Telegraph

May 21, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tragedy In Imo…

Tragedy In Imo As Gunmen Kill Two Policemen

The residents of Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State were on Saturday thrown into mourning after some unknown gunmen stormed the community killing two Police officers.

It would be recalled that barely a month ago, the gunmen ambushed and killed five police officers and a couple at the same Okpala junction located on Owerri-Aba Road.

New Telegraph reports that five officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NYSC) were attacked and slain in March in the same community.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke with New Telegraph said seven officers were shot dead during the incident, even if the state’s department acknowledged only the death of two officers.

Investigation into the ordeal revealed that many have abandoned their homes and business places due to the tragedy.

According to information obtained by newsmen, the gunmen initially opened fire on the policemen, killing two of them and one was injured this morning at a checkpoint along Aba Road in Okpala.

When Henry Okoye, the police command spokesman was contacted, he said only two policemen “paid the supreme prize.”

He told our correspondent in a telephone conversation that the gunmen were engaged in a gun duel by “the vigilant policemen on duty.”

He added that the police had found the blood-stained car that the gunmen abandoned while traveling in one of their operating vehicles.

Okoye claimed the command’s operatives had seized control of the area to inspire confidence in the local populace and to locate the suspects.

Tags:

Read Previous

AMVCA 2023: Full List Of Celebrities Who Win Awards
Read Next

Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye, Tobi Bakare, Broda Shaggi Top Winners At AMVCA 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023