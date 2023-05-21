Tragedy In Imo As Gunmen Kill Two Policemen

The residents of Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State were on Saturday thrown into mourning after some unknown gunmen stormed the community killing two Police officers.

It would be recalled that barely a month ago, the gunmen ambushed and killed five police officers and a couple at the same Okpala junction located on Owerri-Aba Road.

New Telegraph reports that five officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NYSC) were attacked and slain in March in the same community.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke with New Telegraph said seven officers were shot dead during the incident, even if the state’s department acknowledged only the death of two officers.

Investigation into the ordeal revealed that many have abandoned their homes and business places due to the tragedy.

According to information obtained by newsmen, the gunmen initially opened fire on the policemen, killing two of them and one was injured this morning at a checkpoint along Aba Road in Okpala.

When Henry Okoye, the police command spokesman was contacted, he said only two policemen “paid the supreme prize.”

He told our correspondent in a telephone conversation that the gunmen were engaged in a gun duel by “the vigilant policemen on duty.”

He added that the police had found the blood-stained car that the gunmen abandoned while traveling in one of their operating vehicles.

Okoye claimed the command’s operatives had seized control of the area to inspire confidence in the local populace and to locate the suspects.