Tragedy In Ekiti As Couple Dies In Domestic Violence

Share

It was a horrible scene yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, when a couple reportedly engaged in brutal attacks and killed each other in the process over allegations of infidelity It was learnt that the wife allegedly severed her husband’s manhood during an argument.

The husband in turn retaliated by removing the wife’s private part in turn with a machete, inflicting deep wounds on her neck, head, and the woman later died Confirming the incident, the police spokesman in the state, SP Sunday Abutu, in a press release said:

“It is confirmed, and an investigation has commenced to determine the actual cause of their deaths,” he said. Abutu added that their corpses have been deposited in the morgue pending further investigation.

Share

Please follow and like us: