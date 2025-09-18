Tragedy In Edo As Erosion Sweeps Motorcyclist Away In Ekpoma

A motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada was on Tuesday evening swept away by erosion in the university town of Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The tragic incident which has sparked renewed concern over the worsening case of erosion in most parts of Edo State was captured in a viral video that is circulating widely across social media platforms.

The narrator in the viral video, who said the incident occurred at Uwenlenbo Road, near Zekor Hotel in Ekpoma, described the scene as horrifying, as the powerful rush of water overwhelmed the rider who was carrying a female passenger, as he was swept away by the furious erosion, which had a free day due to lack of proper water channel in most parts of the state. Another eyewitness was overheard asking people to assist the bike rider, who struggled with the wave of water until he was swept away.