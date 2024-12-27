Tragedy In Benue As Herdsmen Overrun Four Wards, Kill 14 Farmers

Share

Barely two weeks after former Minister of Steel Development, Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo, was buried, armed herdsmen terrorists on Christmas day invaded some council wards in his village and killed at least 14 peasant farmers.

The council wards invaded included Yaav, Mbaikyol at Jato Aka as well as Anwase, all in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The insurgents were also reported to have abducted seven children of between the ages of three to seven who were taken to unknown destinations.

This was just as the aliens also overran four out of five council wards of Moon, Mbadura, Mbaikyol and Kumakwagh where many people, including women and children, have now been rendered homeless and many others missing.

Anwase is the council ward of the late Paul Unongo. The invasion occurred at about 3 pm when residents were in high spirit to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

A source from the area, Mr Lawrence Akerigba, who confirmed the attack and killings to New Telegraph, said more than eight persons who sustained varying degrees of injuries are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital at Jato-Aka where some of those who fled their communities are also taking refuge to avoid being killed.

He said from January to December 2024 alone, more than 100 people have been massacred by the invading herdsmen as, according to him, conventional security agencies stationed in the communities are not helping matters.

“We have five council wards in Turan Community and four have been taken over by the invaders, people have deserted them and are taking refuge in Jato Aka. The council wards overrun are: Moon, Madura, Mbaikyol, Kumakwagh,” said Akerigba.

He appealed to both the state and Federal Government to come to the aide of the people to push out the invaders to enable the farmers go back to their homes and continue with farming activities to feed their families.

