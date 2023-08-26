Tragedy In Anambra As Pastor Commits Suicide After Heartbreak

In Nnewi, Anambra State, a man identified as Pastor Prosper Obum Igboke of a Pentecostal Church reportedly committed suicide.

Saturday Telegraph gathered, according to sources privy to the development that the pastor jumped down from a two-storey building after he was jilted by his lover.

An unnamed relative of the deceased said the man had trained his lover at the institution before she turned down his marriage proposal.

“The man was 30 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend, whom he intended to marry disappointed him after seeing her through the university.

“He jumped down from a two-storey building and died. I am surprised that a man of his age and a pastor can do this.”

The source said according to the tradition of the Leru autonomous community of Umunneochi LGA in Abia State, the man would be buried in a forest for committing sacrilege.

The man was eventually buried, on Friday, August 25 in a bush, the source added.