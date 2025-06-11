Tragedy Hits Imo As Stray Bullet Kills 20-Month-Old Child

Share

A stray bullet from a yet-tobe identified source has allegedly hit and killed a 20-month-old child at Umuoba-Uratta in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occured at about 10p.m on Monday. The child, identified as Emmanuel Eleweke, was the third of his parents, Mr and Mrs Okechukwu Eleweke.

In an interview with NAN, the mother of the deceased, Mrs Kelechi Eleweke, expressed shock over the “mysterious circumstances” surrounding the boy’s death. Narrating the incident, she said: “I was with him yesterday (Monday) night on my bed after dinner and night prayer.

“And one of my prayer points was that his father will not die premature death, and my son answered Amen. “We got playing until he laid on my body to sleep.

Suddenly, he rolled down from my body and lay on the bed. “He refused to sleep, in spite of my effort to lull him to sleep on my body. Instead, he shrugged off from me.

“A few seconds later, I heard a huge sound and felt a splash of sand-like objects on my body. “This was followed by my son’s scream for help as he persistently shouted mummy, mummy.

The next thing I saw was blood all over his body and the bed.” Eleweke said she quickly carried him and rushed outside for help.

“My husband too got up and we made efforts to get to a nearby private hospital,” she further said. The woman, who was visibly heartbroken, said that instead of getting help from the hospital, the man that appeared like a doctor “demanded for a police report before treating my child”.

According to her, in spite of our several pleas to him to rescue our son, the man simply ran a plaster round his head and asked us to take him to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri.

She said that because she was half-dressed, she quickly returned home, while her husband continued with the effort to save their son. child’s father, Okechukwu, said after waiting for a while on the road, he finally got a vehicle that took them to FMC.

He said: “For the period we were in transit, I can say the boy was alive until we got to FMC gate. “But getting into the emergency paediatric ward, the doctor on duty quickly examined him and pronounced him dead on arrival.” He said the family could not explain where the “mysterious bullet” that killed their child came from.

Share