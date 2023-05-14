Tragedy: Chief Accountant, Two Sons Die In Bauchi Auto Crash

A horrifying road mishap has claimed the lives of a Treasury staff at the Bauchi State Treasury Board attached to the office of the Head of Civil Service, (HOCS), Yakubu Shehu Sakwaa.

New Telegraph gathered that Sakwaa and his two sons died in a auto crash along the Azare/Sakwaa road in the Zaki Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

According to the report, Shehu and his sons were on the way to their village to attend a family function when the car conveying them swerved off the road following a tyre busted and plunged into a big tree by the roadside.

A source privy to the development who spoke on the condition of anonymity from the village said that the red car was almost torn into two halves due to the crash’s impact, suggesting that he must have been at high speed when the accident happened.

The dead bodies were buried in Sakwa, the village of the deceased after the Islamic injunction of the funeral prayer took place.

Among those in attendance at the funeral prayer was the representative of the Head of Civil Service of Bauchi State, two Permanent Secretaries, and three Directors from the office.

The State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), however, has not confirmed the crash as of the time of filing the report.