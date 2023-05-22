Tragedy: Car Crushes Family Of Four In Jigawa

A commercial car driver reportedly crushed four members of a family to death in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

A resident privy to the development told newsmen that the incident happened on Sunday evening when a car hit the motorcycle carrying the victims who all died on the spot.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), in Jigawa State, confirmed the ugly incident in a press statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

According to him: “A fatal accident occurred yesterday, Sunday, May 21, at around 5 pm in Babura Town, along Babura-Gumel Road, and four people died on the spot.”

The tragedy reportedly happened when the driver of the commercial vehicle, Hamisu Ahmed, travelling to Gumel at high speed, hit the victims, who were on a motorcycle on the way to their village, Kolori.

The victims, identified as 45-year-old Gambo Mutari, his 25-year-old wife, Fiddausi Abdullah, his mother-in-law, Hauwa Maigari, and their two-year-old child, were rushed to the Babura General Hospital and confirmed dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the deceased have been buried according to Islamic injunctions.