Tragedy Averted as Plane Carrying Gambia Players Loses Oxygen

Tragedy was averted as the plane carrying players of the Gambia national team, made a u-turn to Banjul moments after take off. The flight was conveying the squad to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Sports Brief reports that the plane had to be delayed after losing oxygen. A statement from the Gambia Football Federation on Thursday, read in part: “The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) regrets to inform the general public that the chartered flight carrying the Scorpions to the Africa Cup of Nations returned to Banjul due to technical problems.

“The flight was nine minutes long when the crew realised this and immediately requested a return to Banjul. Upon landing, preliminary investigations indicated that there had been a loss of cabin pressure and oxygen.”