Tragedy Averted As Gas Tanker Overturns In Lagos —LASTMA

A major fire disaster was narrowly avoided in Lagos yesterday after a gasladen tanker overturned along the main carriageway at Chisco, inward Victoria Island.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Author- ity (LASTMA), said the incident, which occurred in the early hours of the day, involved a white Howo truck fully loaded with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

According to preliminary findings, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip over on the busy expressway. The crash sparked panic among motorists and residents, given the highly flammable nature of the cargo.

LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement posted on X that operatives quickly secured the scene and prevented any gas leakage or ignition.

“Our Rescue and Emergency Unit immediately activated a multi-agency response involving the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the Nigeria Police, and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON),” he said.