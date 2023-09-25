Tragedy As Varsity Graduate Died Days After Cow Attack

A graduate of Chemistry Education from Kogi State University, Joel Felix Akowe, also referred to as Joe Black reportedly passed away on the very day he presented and defended his undergraduate project.

Joe Black, according to reports gained widespread attention on social media when pictures of him, prostrating to express gratitude to his father for the sacrifices made for his education, emerged after he completed his final paper on September 12, 2023. But tragically, he passed away on the same day.

However, on Wednesday, September 20, the 24-year-old recent graduate and his friend were on a journey to Iyale in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State when they encountered a herd of cows, during the encounter, one of the cows attacked them, resulting in both individuals being hospitalized.

Speaking to BBC, a close friend of the deceased said the tragic incident happened at Ologba Village.

“The deceased was the one riding the bike that carried them to the village when they ran into cows in Ologba Village that was before their village,” she said.

While Joe Black’s friend sustained severe injuries, he has already been discharged from the hospital, unfortunately, this is not the same for Joe, who tragically passed away three days after the incident.

She said Joe Black was a hardworking person who shared his business plan with her after he graduated from the university.

According to the source who pleaded anonymity, the deceased told her that he didn’t want to go for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) because he wanted to venture into the cashew business immediately.

She said she was the one who advised him to go to NYSC noting that it would not disturb his cashew business.

“Joe Black is a very humble, cool, and respectful person who never tried to insult anybody,” the deceased friend said.

Joe Black was buried on Sunday, 24th September, 2023.