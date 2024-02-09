Tragedy As Two Kogi Poly Students Die Of Generator Fumes

Tragedy struck in Lokoja on Thursday as two Kogi State Polytechnic students reportedly died after inhaling fumes from a generator.

SP William Ovye Aya, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development in a telephone interview with New Telegraph on Thursday evening.

Aya revealed that the victims were Bilikisu Tijani Eleojo, (20 years old), and Ibrahim Haliru (age unknown)

According to him, a generator was close to the deceased’s windows before they fell asleep.

“There were three students from Kogi Polytechnic inside the room. One Bilikisu Tijani Eleojo, Ibrahim Haliru, and Mercy Ojochegbe.

“When they slept inside their room, a generator was switched on close to the window of their apartment.

“They all slept off and inhaled carbon monoxide as a result of the generator set that was on.

“Bilikisu Tijani Eleojo and Ibrahim Haliru were already dead when neighbours discovered the sad incident in the morning, while Mercy Ojochegbe who was still breathing was immediately rushed to the hospital.

“The incident was reported at the B division of the Nigeria Police Force, Lokoja and investigation is ongoing,” he stated.

He, however, warned residents to be safety conscious always.

“People should be very careful once they are using a generator set in their homes.

“They should give it a distance and also it should not be closer to the window where they are living.

“Some may say because of the fear that people will come and steal the generator, they won’t apply these safety precautions. It is wrong.

“It is when someone is alive that he or she would be able to accomplish things in this world. Safety should always be our watchword,” he said.