Tragedy As Thunderstrike Kills Catholic Priest In Benue

A thunderstorm has reportedly killed the Parish Priest of St. Joseph Catholic Jootar, Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Faustinus Ukenongo Gundu.

New Telegraph gathered according to eyewitness reports, Gundu, an albino, was struck by a thunderstorm and died on the spot on Thursday, October 12.

Details of the incident, which was reported on the Facebook post of a social media influencer known as Mbee and several others, are still sketchy but it was gathered that the incident allegedly occurred on Thursday afternoon at his church in Jootar Mbaterem in the Mbayenge Ward of the Ukum Local Government Area.

An eyewitness, Emberga T. Joseph, posted in a popular Facebook group, Benue News Link Makurdi: “Black Thursday. Thunder lightning killed Rev FR. GUNDU (ABINO) Benue state Ukum LGA. Rest in peace.”

Another eyewitness, Aga Linus, wrote on his Facebook page: “Just in, Thunderstrike and killed the parish priest in charge of Jootar in Ukum LG Rev. Fr Gundu. May your soul rest in peace Rev.”

Similarly, Olikita Ekani, a former media aide to the immediate past governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, also posted about the incident on his Facebook page.

He wrote, “Just in: Rev. Fr. Gundu slumps to death as thunder hits Jootar. Until his demise today, Rev Fr. Faustinus Ukenongo Gundu (fondly called Albino) was the Parish Priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church Jootar, Ukum LGA of Benue State. May his soul rest in perfect peace!”

Scores of parishioners and other mourners flooded the comment sections of posts about the incident with farewell notes to the Catholic priest.

Efforts by our reporter to get the police to confirm the incident proved abortive as the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Catherine Anene, did not respond to calls and messages.