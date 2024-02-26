Tragedy As Three Siblings Dies Of Suffocation In Kwara

Tragedy struck in Ilorin, Kwara State capital on Sunday as three siblings of the same parents, a boy and two girls, died of suffocation in a car parked in their residential quarters.

The mother of the three children, Shade Silifat, who went to purchase Indomie noodles for their school meals on Monday, fainted as a result of the incident which occurred at No. 8, Boluke Line, Zango-Kulende quarters in the Ilorin metropolis.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident took place at about 2 pm when the three children locked themselves in the parked car borrowed by their father from his sister within the premises of their quarters.

However, the mother who discovered their footwear outside the parked car, raised an alarm after forcing the doors of the car open.

However, te three children were rushed to Olutayo Clinic, very close to their residence for medical attention.

The Doctor, Dr Adeyemo, directed that they be taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, where they were confirmed dead.

The bodies of the three siblings were later taken to a Muslim cemetery for burial according to Islamic rites