Tragedy As Tanker Kills Abia Poly Graduate

Tragedy struck at Abia State Polytechnic in Aba, the state capital on Sunday when a tanker killed a fresh graduate of the institution, Ezekiel Mary Ogechi.

New Telegraph gathered that prior to the unfortunate incident, Ogechi was a graduate of Accounting who came to the institution to complete her academic clearance before enrolling in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

According to eyewitness account, she greeted her peers and expressed her happiness at being called up for the NYSC after completing the clearance process.

It was further gathered that the deceased excelled in accounting and has been awarded a scholarship by an organisation to pursue a post-graduate programme.

A source, “Unfortunately, she was hit by a tricycle while trying to cross to the other side of the road; before she could get up, she was then crushed by a fast-moving truck.

On realising that the victim was lying dead under the truck, infuriated students of the Polytechnic mobilised for a protest.

“The management of the Abia State Polytechnic and the Students Union Government of the institution saved the day as the angry students were begged to calm down,” the source further stated.

No statement has been issued by the Polytechnic management about the development as of the time of filing this report.