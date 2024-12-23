Tragedy As Six Die In Abia Auto Crash

Share

No fewer than six people have lost their lives in a road accident at the Mmuri axis of Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

According to the report, the accident which occurred on Sunday at about 1:40 pm involve a Metrix147 trailer filled with chipping overturned and trapped several people under its crushing weight.

Confirming the incident on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen, the Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency spokesman, Nelson Anya said the accident occurred on Sunday when a trailer loaded with chippings collided with a Sienna bus carrying nine passengers.

He added that one of the passengers sustained injury while many of the victims pleaded for help as they endured unbearable pain, rescue efforts were insufficient to save their lives.

In an interview, the President General of the Ebem Ohafia Development Union, where the bridge is located, Emeka Mba, described the day as a “black Sunday”.

Mba stated, “Well, today should be regarded as a black Sunday because of the killings. As I speak to you, many people are still trapped under the truck.

