Tragedy As RCCG Founder Pa Akindayomi’s Son Dies In Domestic Accident

Pastor Ifeoluwa Akindayomi, the last born of the Founder of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pa Josiah Akindayomi, has died.

He was 63 years old. Reports said Ifeoluwa Akindayomi died on Sunday, November 2, after suffering a domestic accident.

Narrating how he died, a source said: “He had gone for a prayer walk on Sunday morning and came back to his house at the RCCG Camp.

“He was about to prepare for the Sunday service when he missed his steps and fell headlong, hitting his head on a sharp object in the house. He sustained injury from the fall and passed out.

Before he could be helped to the hospital the worst had happened.” His elder brother, Pastor Kolade Akindayomi, died seven months ago, on May 4 this year.

His death came about 45 years after that of his father. A close family friend of the late Ifeoluwa Akindayomi told Church Times that his death was shocking and too sudden “Nobody would have thought he would die barely 24 hours after he was Chairman of a wedding ceremony.”

The source said: “He looked very okay and had no sign of any illness.

For him to have served as chairman of a wedding a day before he died was a clear indication that he was okay to many of us. But the unexpected did happen.”

Until his death, Pastor Ifeoluwa Akindayomi was Assistant Provincial Pastor of Ogun Province 5 of the RCCG.