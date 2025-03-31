Tragedy As Nigerian Boxer Collapses, Dies During Fight In Ghana

Share

The boxing world has been thrown into mourning following the unfortunate death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, who collapsed and died during a fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana, yesterday morning.

Olanrewaju, a former Nigerian national champion and West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion, was competing against Ghanaian boxer John Mbanugu, also known as “Power,” in an undercard fight of Ghana’s Professional Boxing League when the tragic incident occurred.

Olanrewaju suddenly lost balance and collapsed to the canvas during the bout, prompting the referee to immediately stop the fight and call for medical assistance.

Despite frantic efforts by medics to revive him, the 40-year-old was later confirmed dead, with initial reports suggesting he suffered a cardiac arrest.

A video of the fight seen by our correspondent, which has now gone viral, shows both fighters exchanging punches before Olanrewaju staggered and fell, hitting his head on the ring floor.

Initially, officials believed it was a routine knockdown and started the count, but they quickly realised it was a medical emergency.

Doctors and medical personnel rushed to his side, but their efforts to save him proved unsuccessful. This tragedy brings back memories of a similar incident in May last year when London-based Nigerian boxer, Sherif Lawal, collapsed and died in the ring during a fight also in Ghana.

According to records from BoxRec, Olanrewaju had a long professional boxing career, featuring in 23 fights. He won 13 of those bouts, with 12 coming via knockout, suffered eight defeats, and recorded two draws.

However, he had struggled in recent years, losing four consecutive fights before this ill-fated match. His most recent fight was on December 24, 2023, at Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria.

