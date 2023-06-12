New Telegraph

June 12, 2023
Tragedy As Man Attacks Niece’s Septuagenarian Betrothed In Yobe

A 72-year-old palace guard identified as Manu Dogari, was brutally attacked and left in a coma by the uncle of his betrothed.

The shocking incident occurred on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Ngelzama town, Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State.

New Telegraph gathered that the Palace guard visited the lady, Adama, whom he intended to marry. As they were discussing, Adama’s uncle, Malam Adamu Sai Baba, aged 63, passed by and noticed the septuagenarian with his niece and attacked Dogari with a hoe on his head, causing him to fall into a coma.

The eyewitness further explains that the dispute originated when Dogari expressed his desire to marry Adama, who happened to be a widow, a move her uncle strongly objected to.

Despite the uncle’s disapproval, Dogari remained resolute.

However, following the incident, the victim was rushed to the Specialist Hospital in Damaturu for immediate medical attention.

When contacted by newsmen, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yobe State Command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident.

“The incident occurred in Angwa Sarki, Sabon Gari, Ngelzama. The suspect has been apprehended, and an investigation is currently underway”, DSP Abdulkarim said.

