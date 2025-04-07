Tragedy As Lagos Gas Explosion Injures 15

Share

A gas explosion yesterday injured at least 15 people at Ijora Badia, a suburb of Lagos. The blast, which occurred around 5p.m., was reportedly caused by a leaking 25-kilogram gas cylinder inside a mini shop.

The shop was part of a bungalow complex that also housed 15 self-contained rooms and seven other shops. According to an eyewitness, Mr Kabiru Ahmed, the explosion caused extensive damage, but fortunately, no fatalities were recorded.

Preliminary findings suggest that the gas leak, likely due to improper handling, was ignited by a nearby flame. Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, who confirmed the incident said the fire had been fully extinguished.

She added that all remaining gas cylinders were safely removed from the scene. “Fifteen individuals, including adults and children of both sexes, sustained varying degrees of burn injuries,” Adeseye said.

