Tragedy As Jealous Husband Stabs Pastor To Death In Osun

Share

The residents of BCGA Area of Osogbo, Osun State capital were on Thursday thrown into mourning when the founder of Rapture Empowerment International, Osogbo, Bishop Shina Olaribigbe, was stabbed to death while attempting to settle a domestic dispute between an estranged couple.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at the BCGA area of Osogbo, where the late bishop’s church is located.

Reports further revealed that the wife involved in the dispute served as an interpreter at the church, and the couple had a history of frequent altercations that forced them to live apart, though they were not officially divorced.

Bishop Olaribigbe, known for his efforts in resolving conflicts within his congregation, reportedly visited the wife, who had not been feeling fine for some time.

The situation, however, took a tragic turn when the estranged husband arrived at the residence unannounced.

While narrating the ugly incident, eyewitness accounts revealed that upon finding the bishop in the house, the husband became enraged, suspecting an inappropriate relationship between Olaribigbe and his wife.

A heated argument ensued, during which the husband allegedly stabbed the clergyman multiple times in the chest. The bishop reportedly died on the spot.

While speaking on the incident, a source close to the church, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “The bishop had always intervened in their disputes. This time, he went to check on the wife because of her health. Unfortunately, the situation escalated, and he was killed in cold blood.”

Following the tragic incident, both the husband and wife were apprehended by officers from the Dugbe Police Division in Osogbo and are currently in custody.

While confirming the development, the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, stated that preliminary investigations suggest the husband acted out of suspicion of an affair between the pastor and his wife.

Opalola said the husband met the pastor in his wife’s house and allegedly stabbed him because he believed they were having an affair.

“The couple are not living together; though they are not legally separated. The pastor had been intervening in their quarrels, and on this occasion, he was at the wife’s house when the estranged husband arrived.

“The husband probably believed the pastor was having an affair with his wife. The husband was reported to have acted out of rage and stabbed the pastor multiple times, thereby killing him instantly,” she said

According to Opalola, the suspect is in custody while the pastor’s corpse has been deposited at the morgue.

Share

Please follow and like us: