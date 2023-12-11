Tragedy As Gunmen Kill Seven In Anambra Nightclub

Tragedy struck in Oba Community, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Sunday as suspected gunmen stormed a nightclub in the area and killed seven persons.

One of the victims of the ugly incident was a security man at the club who was beheaded during the raid which also led to the kidnap of the owner of the club known as Porsche nightclub

Though there are no further details of who carried out the attacks, an eyewitness said the gunmen came to kidnap the owner of the club but were resisted by security men attached to the club.

“As a result of the resistance, the gunmen started shooting sporadically, killing many people in the process.

They also beheaded one of the security men who resisted them from taking the owner of the nightclub.”

However, the Anambra State Police command confirmed the killing of operatives of local vigilantes in the Oba attack.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed this in a telephone interview where he said the command has swung into action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said: “Yes, the incident happened. Our men were alerted and they quickly moved to the scene of the incident, but the gunmen had already fled. Our men have recovered the bodies of the vigilante operatives who were fatally wounded, while others sustained various degrees of injury.

“We have also fully deployed our men to Oba, and the operation is ongoing. So far, no arrest has been made,”

Oba, a growing suburban town in Anambra is close to Onitsha, and has a high number of hospitality facilities, with a burgeoning nightlife.

The incident is coming barely a few months after another nightclub owner and popular native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki was attacked and kidnapped in the same commando-like manner in the same community.

He later disclosed that he surrendered himself to avoid collateral damage that would have happened if he resisted the kidnap. It was however rumoured that he paid over N400 million to regain freedom.