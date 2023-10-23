Tragedy As Fallen Tree Killed 1, Injured 10 In Ilorin

Tragedy struck on Monday in Ilorin, Kwara State when a large tree toppled, killing a woman and wounding ten others.

New Telegraph gathered that prior to the incident which occurred at about 8 a.m., both the injured and the dead were waiting to board a commercial bus to their various destinations on the side of the road at the Baystar petrol station in the Zango-Kulende district, across from the Oke-Andi junction, in Ilorin.

It was also gathered that the tree-cut electricity cables destroyed shops and threw the area into confusion as the woman reportedly died on the spot.

Malam Abdulrasheed, a vulcanizer, and a few local store owners escaped death since they were not open for business when the incident happened.

The injured individuals were taken to Olutayo Clinic, a private hospital situated near the Baystar petrol station.

Some of the patients received treatment and were allowed to leave, while those in a more serious condition were directed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Oke-Oyi, and the Government General Hospital.

Saw millers were engaged to clear the fallen tree and the other.