June 10, 2023
Tragedy As Explosion Rocks Abuja Community

New Telegraph gathered that the residents were thrown into confusion after a truck reportedly conveying gas exploded in the community around 8:30 pm, near a location known as the Police Junction.

According to some eyewitnesses, the truck driver had suddenly parked at the spot and alerted people to run.

He said: “And within a few minutes, the truck caught fire and exploded.”

Another resident, Usman Muhammed, said no one could ascertain the level of the damage caused by the inferno, as residents were watching the incident from afar.

However, the explosion is contrary to rumours making the rounds of an airplane crash in the Kubwa suburb of the FCT on Friday night.

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson for the FCT Fire Service, Abiola Adebayo, said there was no plane crash as widely reported but a gas explosion in the Gwagwa area.

He said, “There was no plane crash in Kubwa. There was only an explosion caused by a gas tanker crash in Gwagwa tonight and our men have been deployed to the scene of the incident.”

