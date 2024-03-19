Tragedy as Death, Inferno Hit Wuse Market

Last week, the popular Wuse Market, Abuja had a bitter visitation by angels of destruction and death, CALEB ONWE reports

Without any premonition, the Wuse Market known for its mammoth crowd of buyers and sellers, turned into a theatre of war. Many of the traders who had prayed before coming to the market, hoping to go back home with testimony of huge financial blessings, ended up recording colossal losses and injuries. Some may regard it as fate, or hell orchestrated misfortune, but many analysts have argued that the unfortunate incident was an avoidable tragedy.

The killing of a 27- year old Ibrahim Yahaya and the razing down of eight vehicles and 10 shops by an angry mob were the highpoints of the incident that destabilised the market, leading to its abrupt shutdown for two days. When the news of the uprising within the market first filtered into the social media space, there were speculative angles to the story. Inside Abuja gathered that while the social media influencers were already running with a narrative that it was a trigger happy Police officer that shot and killed a petty trader in the market, warranting the mob action, the Police authorities, swiftly issued a statement, exonerating themselves from the ugly incident.

Police account

Inside Abuja learnt that the peace and tranquility of the market was lost when a taskforce team arrested some offenders and arraigned them before a Mobile Court sitting in the market. It was said that the 27 year old Ibrahim Yahaya who was convicted and ordered to be taken to prison, made an attempt to flee, but was unlucky as a Prison officer shot and killed him.

According to the Police preliminary investigative report, the angry mob saw the action of the trigger happy operative, and decided to take the laws into their own hands. The Police report signed by the Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, read thus: “Preliminary investigation revealed that one Ibrahim Yahaya ‘27 years’ was apprehended by operatives of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) Task Force and was taken before a mobile court which sits every Tuesday in Wuse Market, and he was convicted.

“Suspect alongside others were being conveyed to the prison, when he reportedly jumped from the vehicle and took to his heels in an attempt to escape. ” Two armed corrections personnel who were in the vehicle went after him and in the process, shot him. The said Ibrahim Yahaya was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors on ground confirmed him dead. ”

The development led some irate mob who witnessed the situation to set ablaze eight (8) vehicles and ten (10) shops in the environ. The whole fire situation erupted uproar from residents but was brought under control by combined effort of Federal fire service and other security agencies present. “While normalcy has since been restored, and investigation still ongoing, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth Igweh enjoins residents to peacefully go about their lawful businesses without fear”.

Traders reactions

Some traders have blamed government agencies over the incident. The mournful traders said the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) whose task force caused the mayhem should be held responsible for the incident. According to the traders, officials of the AEPB have always demonstrated incompetence and pact if tact in handling issues. They accused the agency of harbouring officials who have no respect for human rights.

Chairman, Wuse Market Traders Association, Okorie Raphael, who spoke on behalf of the traders said he was still in shock that a common civil case could lead to such loses. Okorie noted that traders suffered great loses within the three hours the unrest lasted. He couldn’t quantify the damages, because according to him, the victims were still counting their loses.

He however, disclosed that efforts were underway, both from the government and other stakeholders to placate victims of the market unrest. Okorie also confirmed that the market had been reopened for businesses, but traders and Patrons have not fully settled down, due to the confusion generated by the unrest.

According to Okorie, various institutions of government have been responsive to the demands of the affected traders noting that a committee headed by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh is working assiduously towards addressing all issues. “We’ve opened negotiations and discussions with them and at this point we cannot disclose to the press what we have discussed, but we have brought the people who were affected to a comfort point so that efforts are being made so that they can continue with their business.

Source of concern

“We are not stopping at that, we are also engaging higher authorities so that at the end of the day we’ll be able to bring succor to them so that they can start their business proper. The meetings and all the negotiations we’re doing, we are carrying them along and they are seated where we are doing the meeting.

“So with the level of progress from institutions of government, by the end of the day we are sure everything will be alright. “It will be misleading to give estimate of what was lost because those who were affected are still asking me for more time to give us accurate figure of their loss,” Okorie said. Another trader who simply identified himself as Okechukwu said that the angry mob that burnt down people’s shops and vehicles shouldn’t be blamed, but the task force team that lacked the expertise in handling a civil matter.

“I can’t carry pure water on my head inside market selling and someone will question me for selling pure water. Am hustling to make my daily bread and you’re hurting me. “Even me I can do more than that, It is not the fault of those who took laws into their hand but that of government. Government should therefore take care of the expenses of those whose shops were set ablaze, if I have one million Naira goods, I will request 10 million Naira because it’s not my fault. If they hadn’t killed the boy, the problem wouldn’t have occurred,” Okechukwu said.

Ammi’s response

Inside Abuja also learnt that the Abuja Markets Management Limited ( AMML) is also making efforts to ensure that normalcy returns to the market. The Head, Department of Operations, AMML, Innocent Amaechina said machineries have been set in motion to ensure every issues regarding the crisis and its aftermath are duly addressed.

This he noted include issues of compensation which is being handled by the Abuja Investment Company Ltd ( AICL) as well as others relating to the family of the victim. He disclosed that traders have held series of meetings with AICL on how to address various issues. “On the issue of compensation, of course the AICL came and addressed the traders immediately after the incident happened.

“They sympathised with the affected persons and assured them that they will do what they can within their own capacity like rebuilding the place that was burnt and a lot of other things. “But I cannot specifically tell you that compensation will be paid. You know the use of words here is very important. They have promised to do what they can within their capacity to assuage, at least to support, and to reduce the level of loss that those people suffered,” he said. Amaechina also assured traders and residents that measures are being taken to ensure that such incident does not occur again.