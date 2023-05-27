Tragedy As Car Rams Into Truck, Four Dead In Ogun

Four persons were reportedly dead in a road crash that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when a driver rammed his car into a moving truck while pressing a phone.

The accident took place in the early hours of Saturday, May 27 opposite Mountain Top University, around Rain Oil Petrol Station.

New Telegraph reports that the incident involved a Lexus RX350 car with registration number, KTU738HM, and a Mack marked, T21024LA.

Confirming the accident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said a total of six male adults were involved; “two persons were unhurt while four were recorded dead from the crash.”

Florence Okpe, the FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, said: “The suspected causes of the fatal crash were excessive speed, use of phone while driving, which led to the loss of control on the part of the Lexus driver and he rammed into a moving truck.”

Okpe disclosed that the remains of the dead victims were deposited at the Real Divine Hospital morgue in Ibafo.

Meanwhile, the FRSC Sector Commander FRSC in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, has cautioned motorists on the use of phones while driving and the dangers associated with such.

Umar commiserated with the family of the victims, advising them to contact the Ibafo office of the FRSC for more information about the crash.