Tragedy As Butcher Stabs Wife To Death In Adamawa

Tragedy struck in Adamawa State on Monday when a butcher used a knife to murder his 25-year-old wife, Hajara Sa’adu.

Prior to the killing of his wife, the suspect, Ibrahim Abubakar, 33, claimed that Hajara Sa’adu had stolen his phone.

The suspect, who lives in Girei Local Government Area’s Sabon Gari neighbourhood, repeatedly stabbed the deceased around the back, the state police command disclosed this while confirming the unfortunate incident.

He accused her of taking away his phone, which sparked a small disagreement in the early hours of Monday, April 8, at roughly 4:30 am.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, on Tuesday, stated that the butcher had stabbed his wife and left her lying in a pool of blood.

Nguroje clarified that the suspect was taken into custody following the father of the deceased’s report to the police.

He continued by saying that an initial inquiry had produced tangible proof that the suspect had utilized to commit the crime, and recovered from the crime site.

He stated that the suspect had willingly admitted to the crime and expressed grief for killing his wife and the mother of their only child.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, while expressing disappointment over the unfortunate incident, assured that the command will diligently prosecute the culprit,” Nguroje said.