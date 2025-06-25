Tragedy As Bloody Kidnap Incident Claims 3 In Kwara

Share

A bloody kidnap incident has claimed the lives of three people in Okuta community, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A community leader, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident, saying that the victims include a kidnap victim, a vigilante and a suspected Fulani kidnapper, who reportedly died during a gunfire with the vigilantes.

It was gathered that the bloody incident took place on Sunday night, June 22, around 10:pm, when gunmen stormed the residence of one Alhaji Dauda Ismaila.

Eyewitness accounts said the gunmen, who fired several shots into the air to create panic among the residents of the community, eventually succeeded in kidnapping Alhaji Dauda before disappearing into the nearby forest.

The source said: “In response, the local vigilantes immediately launched a pursuit operation, and caught up with the kidnappers in the forest, leading to a fierce gun battle.

“During the exchange of gunfire, one of the kidnappers was shot and killed. Sadly, Alhaji Dauda, the kidnap victim, also lost his life in the crossfire, while a member of the vigilante group, who was part of the rescue effort, was also killed in the operation.”

Security sources in the community also confirmed that “based on the physical appearance of the kidnapper who was killed, he is suspected to be of Fulani origin, just as the task force has continued to pursue the remaining kidnappers.”

