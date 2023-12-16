Tragedy As Bandits Kill Taraba District Head

Tragedy struck in Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba State on Friday as unknown gunmen stormed the area and reportedly killed the District Head of Sarkin Kudu town, Ali Hakimi.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that he was killed after he was reportedly attacked by 10 bandits, on Friday, in his palace at Sarkin Kudu town at about 12.30 am.

A resident of the town, Bello Adamu told our correspondents that; the deceased was the brother of the chief of Sarkin Kudu chiefdom.

Adamu said the bandits had launched several attacks across the chiefdom and abducted many people recently

“The attackers escaped into the bush after killing the district head and everyone in the area is leaving in fear because nobody knows the next target of the bandits,” Adamu said.

The Police are yet to react to the incident as of the time of this report.