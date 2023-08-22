New Telegraph

August 22, 2023
Tragedy As Army General Slumps, Die During Training Exercise

The Nigerian Army Force has been thrown into mourning as a senior officer,  Brigadier General I. M. Ahmadu reportedly slumped and died while running during the Second Annual Physical Training Test for 2023.

New Telegraph gathered that Ahmadu, a top Nigerian Army General was an Artillery Officer serving in the Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes.

According to a military source who is privy to the development, the General fell while running and was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to on Monday evening, August 21.

It was further gathered that the Nigerian Army General was buried on Monday evening according to Islamic rites.

