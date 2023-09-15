Tragedy As 3 Die In Ekiti Auto Crash

…Corpse Deposited in Morgue- FRSC

It was a gory scene on Friday morning between Oye/ Ilupeju, Itapa Ekiti road in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State as a fatal accident occurred and claimed the lives of three people instantly.

The accident was reportedly caused by collisions which involved a motorcycle, a pickup van and a truck.

The rider of the motorcycle and two passengers on the bike were butchered to death as they ran against one another in opposite directions.

New Telegraph gathered that the members of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) came to the accident scene to take the corpses of the victims

Confirming the incident, the state Commander of Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC, Olusola Joseph said

“It is true. It involves a bike conveying three persons and a truck. It claimed the lives of the three persons on the bike.

“The bike and the vehicle were coming from opposite directions when the accident occurred.

“I learnt the truck was descending while the bike was ascending. We have not really been able to establish how it really happened.

As I speak, men of the corps are on the way to the hospital in Ado Ekiti to deposit the dead bodies in the morgue”., the sector commander stated.