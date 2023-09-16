Tragedy as 3 Die in Ekiti Auto Crash

Corpses Deposited in Morgue by FRSC

It was a gory scene on Friday morning between Oye/ Ilupeju, Itapa Ekiti road in Oye Local Government area of Ekiti state as a fatal accident occurred and claimed the lives of three people instantly.

The accident was reportedly caused by collisions which involved a motorcycle,pickup van and a truck. The rider of the motorcycle and two passengers were butchered to death as they ran against one another in opposite directions.

Our Correspondent gathered that the residents and passers-bye were wailing in sympathy because of the incident. Members of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC later took the corpses of the victims to the mortuary.

Confirming the incident, the state Commander of FRSC, Olusola Joseph said “It is true. It involved a motorcycle conveying three persons and a truck. It claimed the lives of the three persons in the bike.

“The bike and the vehicle were coming from opposite directions when the accident occurred. “I learnt the truck was descending while the bike was ascending.

We have not really been able to establish how it happened. As I speak, men of the corps are on the way to hospital in Ado Ekiti to deposit the dead bodies in the morgue,” the sector commander stated.