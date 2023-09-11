Tragedy As 24 Dead, 30 Rescued In Niger Boat Accident (Photos)

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) on Monday said no fewer than 24 bodies have been recovered and 30 people rescued in the boat accident that occurred in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Confirming the development in a statement issued to newsmen the agency said over 40 people are still missing in the incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, around 8 a.m. between the Jabba and Kainji dams.

The Acting Director-General of NSEMA, Garba Salihu said there were 100 people aboard in the boat, consisting mainly of farmers.

“ The Agency NSEMA received a report of a boat mishap that occurred between 7.30 am to 8 am this morning ( yesterday), between Jebba and Kainji Dam in the Gbajibo area of Mokwa local government area.

“In collaboration with the Mokwa LG authority and the community local divers, conducted a search, rescue, and recovery operation at the scene of the incident.

“So far, 24 bodies have been recovered, while over 30 persons have been rescued as the operation is still ongoing,” he said.

READ ALSO:

He added that the victims who are from Gbajibo, Ekwa, and Yankyade communities, were going to their farms on the other side of River Niger (old Gbajibo).

The Public Relations Officer of NSEMA, Ibrahim Husseini, also confirmed the incident reassuring residents and relations of the victims that the agency in cooperation with local divers will conduct a thorough search and rescue operation at the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, Mr Umaru Bago, the State Governor expressed shock over the incident, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Bologi Ibrahim.

The statement released noted that Bago described the mishap as terrible and distasteful, saying, “This is quite a shocking and sorrowful situation to the people of the affected communities and I share in their sorrow.

I pray that Allah will grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi.”

He also prayed that Allah would comfort the families of the deceased and grant quick recovery to those injured.

However he hammered on the importance of the use of life jackets when boarding a boat and for people to desist from overcrowding boats.

The Governor while expressing sympathy with the families of the victims directed NMESA to relieve the sufferings of the people.

The farmers whose bodies have been recovered were buried and a funeral was conducted in their honour, see pictures below: