Tragedy As 17-Year-Old Kills ‘Mother’ In Ondo

…She is mentally deranged – Police

A 17-year-old Omowunmi Aduloju has allegedly killed her foster mother, Mrs Funmilayo Adelayi, in her mid-50s along Oda Road, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The police said the 17-year-old disappeared after the killing of her ‘mother’ and locked the door from behind to prevent easy access to the apartment.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami- Omisanya who confirmed the incident said it was the odour oozing out of the apartment that drew people’s attention.

Odunlami-Omisanya in her statement on Sunday said the incident was reported on Sunday 17th, March 2024, about the death of a woman in her mid-50s in her home with her body already decomposing.

She said the Police took the remains to the morgue and during clean up, a mark of violence was observed while a knife was also found at the scene of the crime.

According to her, preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased lived with her niece Omowunmi Aduloju aged 17 years who suddenly disappeared and locked the door. The stench oozing out of the house attracted the residents who notified the deceased sister.

She said the sister of the deceased on arrival peeped through the window and saw the body on the floor, hence police were informed. She said the corpse in a decomposing state was removed for preservation.

Odunlami-Omisanya said “The teenager was later arrested by the Police and was interrogated on what happened to her foster mother. The suspect said she stabbed and locked her up in the house because she was always disturbing her by using her medication.

“Family members claimed the young girl had been under her late aunt’s tutelage since she was six years but developed mental illness in 2023 and was admitted at a psychiatric hospital in the state. The young girl was discharged and handed over to the late woman to continue to monitor her.

“The psychiatric hospital where she was treated confirmed this claim by providing the Police with her medical history.”

The police spokesperson said the suspect is currently in a Police Medical facility for safekeeping to avoid injury to herself and others.