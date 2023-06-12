Tragedy: 10 Dead, Others Injured In Lokoja, Delta Auto Crash

No fewer than ten persons have been confirmed to have lost their lives while seven others were seriously injured in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Abuja/Lokoja highway and Kwale community in Delta State on Sunday.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident happened when a bus rammed into a petrol tanker on the highway.

It was also gathered that six out of ten persons who lost their lives in the accident were members of a Prominent Ijaw Music group, Chief Barrister Smooth, travelling from Warri to Abuja for a show.

While the remaining four deceased were members of the supporters’ team of Bayelsa Queens who were travelling to cheer them up in the finals of the female super six league competition.

It was reported that the ill-fated vehicle conveying the popular band was engaged by a state government to play at the swearing-in reception of National Assembly members in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness account, the band members boarded a train from Warri to Kogi and were on their way to Abuja when the Toyota Siena car in which they were travelling had a collision with a fuel tanker, killing them at the accident spot.

The names of the deceased were given as Chief Joseph Ekeremieye, Ikesima Brown, Ebis Awiki, Tuku, and others.

Senator Douye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa State has expressed deep sadness over the twin accidents that claimed the lives of at least 10 Ijaw indigenes on Sunday.

In a statement by Mr. Daniel Alabrah, his Chief Press Secretary, on Monday, Gov. Diri, described it as a Black Sunday for Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation.

He said “In one of the crashes along the Kogi-Abuja road, six band members of a popular Ijaw musician, Barrister Smooth, died while the other accident along the Kwale-Asaba highway in Delta State claimed four supporters of the Bayelsa Queens Football Club”

He said the state was thrown into mourning as news of the sad incidents filtered in.

The Bayelsa governor said their death was painful as these youths were active and impacting lives through their musical talent as well as following their passion to support the state’s darling female football team.

“On behalf of the government and people of Bayelsa State, I extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased.

“I also commiserate with the leader of the band, Barrister Smooth.

“These are very unfortunate and sad incidents that claimed the lives of our active youths.

“It is a great loss to our state and the Ijaw nation as young talents and bread winners following their passion had suddenly departed.

“I pray that the Lord consoles the families for the painful loss that they have suffered.

“I also pray for quick healing and recovery for those that were injured.”