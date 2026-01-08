Trafficking: Our Operatives Rescued 76 Children, Nabbed Suspects -FHQ

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) yesterday said police operatives foiled an attempted attack and planned kidnapping, leading to the rescue of 76 children in the process. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement signed yesterday, said the incident occurred on Monday.

“On the 5th of January, 2026, at about 2000 hours, Kaduna State Police Command received credible intelligence that some suspected bandits were planning to attack and kidnap motorists conveying children through the area.

Upon receipt of the intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kasuwan Magani Division, was promptly mobilised with a team of police personnel to the area”, Hundeyin stated.

He provided insight: “On arrival, the police team engaged and successfully repelled the suspected attackers, leading to the rescue of seventy-six (76) children, comprising both males and females, aged between seven (7) and twenty (20) years.

All the rescued children were unharmed. “In the course of the operation, three suspects were arrested: Jonathan John ‘m’ aged 25, Oliver Magaji ‘m’ aged 27, and Bitrus Sawaba ‘m’ aged 23. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were conveying the children to some parts of the country for the purpose of child labour and other domestic work.

“The suspects are currently in police custody, while the rescued children are being kept safely at the Command Headquarters pending the arrival and proper identification of their parents or guardians.”

He further disclosed that preliminary investigations had commenced to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident and arrest of other possible collaborators involved.