Traffickers Sell Children for n.35M Each in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested abductors of seven Bauchi children rescued in Kano State. The disclosure was made by the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, while handing over the children to Governor Bala Mohammed, at Government House, saying that one of the rescued children trafficked to Kano was sold for N350,000.

CP Auwal, who said child trafficking has been on in Bauchi since 2021, even before the coming of the present administration of Governor Mohammed, said the illegal business thrived because there were local collaborators who facilitated the illegal dealing by stealing children from their parents’ homes within the Bauchi metropolis and beyond. “In collaboration with our Kano Police Command we’ve rescued the seven children of Bauchi from a trafficking den in Kano.

And we also identified two suspects who facilitated the illegal dealing,” the CP said. He further explained that all the children; two girls and five boys were allegedly given Igbo names and couldn’t speak their local language. The Commissioner of Police commending the prompt response of the Bauchi State government which paved the way for the timely rescue of the children who have reunited with their biological parents. Musa also declared that the Kano State Government gave each of the rescued children N500,000 for upkeep.

Responding, Governor Mohammed expressed his consternation over the occurrence of the incidents in the state and warned parents and caregivers to ensure the security and safety of their children. Mohammed commended the joint efforts of security operatives in Kano and Bauchi which led to the timely identification of the biological parents of the children.