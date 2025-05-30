New Telegraph

May 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Traffic Violations: LASTMA…

Traffic Violations: LASTMA Impounds 235 Vehicles, Arrests 10

In a move to restore order to the city’s traffic-choked roads, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has kicked off a sweeping enforcement campaign, impounding 235 vehicles and arresting 10 individuals on the first day.

The operation covered key traffic hotspots including Oyingbo, Oshodi, Adeniji Adele, Jibowu, and Iddo. According to LASTMA, the crackdown is part of a broader effort to clean up Lagos and ensure safer, more efficient road usage across the state.

In a statement posted on its official X handle yesterday, LASTMA General Manager Olalekan BakareOki, said the vehicles were seized for a range of traffic violations, including illegal parking, blocking roadways, creating unauthorised bus stops, and disobeying traffic signals.

The vehicles included private cars, commercial “Danfo” buses, tricycles, trucks, and inter-state transport vehicles.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

RTEAN Urges Lagos Govt To Reject New Transport Union
Read Next

Aba: Father Of 2 Killed, 8 Others Hospitalised In Billboard Tragedy
Share
Copy Link
×