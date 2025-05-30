Traffic Violations: LASTMA Impounds 235 Vehicles, Arrests 10

Share

In a move to restore order to the city’s traffic-choked roads, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has kicked off a sweeping enforcement campaign, impounding 235 vehicles and arresting 10 individuals on the first day.

The operation covered key traffic hotspots including Oyingbo, Oshodi, Adeniji Adele, Jibowu, and Iddo. According to LASTMA, the crackdown is part of a broader effort to clean up Lagos and ensure safer, more efficient road usage across the state.

In a statement posted on its official X handle yesterday, LASTMA General Manager Olalekan BakareOki, said the vehicles were seized for a range of traffic violations, including illegal parking, blocking roadways, creating unauthorised bus stops, and disobeying traffic signals.

The vehicles included private cars, commercial “Danfo” buses, tricycles, trucks, and inter-state transport vehicles.

